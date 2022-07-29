Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Down -14.87% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply an increase of 4.10% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The BBAR share’s 52-week high remains $4.72, putting it -85.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with an average of 0.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 620.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

After registering a 4.10% upside in the last session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 4.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.14%, and 7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.87%. Short interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw shorts transact 0.93 million shares and set a 1.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.02, implying an increase of 49.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.84 and $7.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAR has been trading -183.46% off suggested target high and -11.81% from its likely low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 5.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $219.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $244.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $439.7 million and $299.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.10% before dropping -18.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 27.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.93% annually.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.44% of the shares at 2.44% float percentage. In total, 2.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paloma Partners Management Co with 0.53 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.68 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and GMO Emerging Markets Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.