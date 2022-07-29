Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX: AXU): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 4.15% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AXU share’s 52-week high remains $2.31, putting it -362.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $81.52M, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AXU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

After registering a 4.15% upside in the last session, Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5170 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 4.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.74%, and 34.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.15%. Short interest in Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) saw shorts transact 5.42 million shares and set a 4.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.61, implying an increase of 18.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.31 and $1.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXU has been trading -170.0% off suggested target high and 38.0% from its likely low.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alexco Resource Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are -67.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.67% against -10.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,630.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $622.25k and $522.39k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,961.90% before jumping 3,353.40% in the following quarter.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alexco Resource Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Alexco Resource Corp. insiders hold 3.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.01% of the shares at 33.06% float percentage. In total, 32.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 6.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 7.99 million shares, or about 4.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.38 million.

We also have Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 6.86 million shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.57 million, or 4.04% of the shares, all valued at about 10.38 million.