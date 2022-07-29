Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Stock Jumping 11.60% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $109.37, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $212.58, putting it -94.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $86.71. The company has a valuation of $72.05B, with an average of 5.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the latest session, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 110.06 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.65%, and 11.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.63%. Short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw shorts transact 9.45 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Airbnb Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are -23.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 433.33% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 490.90% this quarter before jumping 7.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $2.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 billion.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airbnb Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders hold 21.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.54% of the shares at 77.17% float percentage. In total, 60.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.95 million shares (or 6.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.1 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.01 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 9.69 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.47 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.36 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 1.56 billion.