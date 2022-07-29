After Falling -2.72% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT)?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.30, to imply an increase of 2.54% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The ADPT share’s 52-week high remains $40.00, putting it -330.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

After registering a 2.54% upside in the last session, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.77 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.72%, and 12.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.86%. Short interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) saw shorts transact 5.22 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying an increase of 42.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.50 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADPT has been trading -168.82% off suggested target high and 19.35% from its likely low.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares are -37.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.51% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.90% this quarter before falling -7.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $43.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.23 million.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.09% of the shares at 90.36% float percentage. In total, 89.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 29.99 million shares (or 21.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $841.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 13.29 million shares, or about 9.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $372.83 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 7.7 million shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $216.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.46 million, or 4.54% of the shares, all valued at about 93.27 million.