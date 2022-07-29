A Look At Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares stood at 9.37 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $858.95, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $16.25 in intraday trading. The TSLA share’s 52-week high remains $1243.49, putting it -44.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $620.57. The company has a valuation of $846.29B, with an average of 29.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tesla Inc. (TSLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 46 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TSLA a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 25 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the latest session, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 866.25 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.38%, and 20.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.26%. Short interest in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw shorts transact 23.73 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $934.54, implying an increase of 8.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $250.00 and $1580.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TSLA has been trading -83.95% off suggested target high and 70.89% from its likely low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tesla Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares are -10.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.37% against 11.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.50% this quarter before jumping 71.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $18.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 669.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 51.89% annually.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tesla Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla Inc. insiders hold 17.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.13% of the shares at 52.12% float percentage. In total, 43.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 62.45 million shares (or 6.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.45 million shares, or about 6.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $65.99 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 22.83 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.13 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.62 million, or 1.99% of the shares, all valued at about 17.95 billion.