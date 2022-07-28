Why Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply an increase of 11.74% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The VLD share’s 52-week high remains $13.18, putting it -346.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $627.79M, with an average of 2.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Velo3D Inc. (VLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) trade information

After registering a 11.74% upside in the last session, Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.42 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 11.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.03%, and 92.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.23%. Short interest in Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 2.2 days time to cover.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Velo3D Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares are -47.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.29% against 13.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 217.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.88 million.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Velo3D Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

Velo3D Inc. insiders hold 15.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.69% of the shares at 63.26% float percentage. In total, 53.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 20.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $295.72 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 5.78 million shares. This is just over 3.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.46 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 27.01 million.