Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Could shrink By -525.0% Or More

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s traded shares stood at 18.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply a decrease of -5.33% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TNXP share’s 52-week high remains $26.08, putting it -1530.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $68.98M, with an average of 14.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TNXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

After registering a -5.33% downside in the last session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.52%, and -9.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.02%. Short interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) saw shorts transact 1.09 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNXP has been trading -525.0% off suggested target high and -525.0% from its likely low.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares are -79.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.35% against 11.70%.

TNXP Dividends

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s Major holders

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.69% of the shares at 21.70% float percentage. In total, 21.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.39 million shares (or 6.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.63 million shares, or about 5.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.96 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.56 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.7 million, or 1.82% of the shares, all valued at about 2.36 million.