This Is A Time To Invest In Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares stood at 7.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.32, to imply a decrease of -36.00% or -$1.86 in intraday trading. The CYH share’s 52-week high remains $15.29, putting it -360.54% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $585.24M, with an average of 3.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

After registering a -36.00% downside in the latest session, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.26 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -36.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.73%, and 26.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.08%. Short interest in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) saw shorts transact 5.29 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.82, implying an increase of 69.32% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYH has been trading -472.29% off suggested target high and -35.54% from its likely low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Community Health Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares are -61.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.86% against -7.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.50% this quarter before falling -52.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.15 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.95 billion and $3.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.70% before jumping 2.80% in the following quarter.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Community Health Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems Inc. insiders hold 6.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.77% of the shares at 84.03% float percentage. In total, 78.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.41 million shares (or 14.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $230.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 10.5 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $139.8 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 10.0 million shares. This is just over 7.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.73 million, or 6.48% of the shares, all valued at about 110.83 million.