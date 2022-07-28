This Is A Time To Build A Position In Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares stood at 10.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The NU share’s 52-week high remains $12.24, putting it -197.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $20.11B, with an average of 17.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the latest session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.57 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.55%, and 1.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.93%. Short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw shorts transact 94.13 million shares and set a 12.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.09, implying an increase of 42.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.30 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NU has been trading -240.63% off suggested target high and 19.71% from its likely low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nu Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are -45.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 12.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $613.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $714.44 million.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 8.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.78% of the shares at 76.02% float percentage. In total, 69.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 555.45 million shares (or 16.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (PTC) Ltd with 415.54 million shares, or about 12.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.9 billion.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 18.24 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.29 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 101.71 million.