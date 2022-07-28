TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Is Up 6.57% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 2.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply a decrease of -4.91% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $6.76, putting it -37.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $3.41B, with an average of 8.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for TAL Education Group (TAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TAL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

After registering a -4.91% downside in the latest session, TAL Education Group (TAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.22 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -4.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and 6.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.06%. Short interest in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 48.08 million shares and set a 6.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.43, implying a decrease of -11.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.90 and $5.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAL has been trading -19.68% off suggested target high and 41.18% from its likely low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TAL Education Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are 71.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.19% against 10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -79.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $216.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $227.28 million.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group has its next earnings report out on July 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TAL Education Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.86% of the shares at 58.86% float percentage. In total, 58.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 42.21 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $211.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.74 million shares, or about 4.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $98.98 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TAL Education Group (TAL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 15.3 million shares. This is just over 3.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $76.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.24 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 31.29 million.