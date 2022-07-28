Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 10.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $9.60, putting it -313.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.12. The company has a valuation of $5.98B, with an average of 9.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNDL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside in the last session, Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.57 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.22%, and -39.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.88%. Short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 199.52 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.66, implying an increase of 69.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.27 and $10.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNDL has been trading -343.53% off suggested target high and -170.26% from its likely low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sundial Growers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are -51.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against 11.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 52.20% before jumping 437.30% in the following quarter.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sundial Growers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.04% of the shares at 8.09% float percentage. In total, 8.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 48.24 million shares (or 2.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 29.51 million shares, or about 1.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $17.07 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 28.84 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.85 million, or 0.83% of the shares, all valued at about 7.16 million.