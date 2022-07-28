Stock Of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Dropped By -15.00 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares stood at 32.02 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 27.29% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The BTTX share’s 52-week high remains $29.40, putting it -1407.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $40.06M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

After registering a 27.29% upside in the latest session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5500 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 27.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.56%, and -15.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.10%. Short interest in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) saw shorts transact 94160.0 shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 88.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTTX has been trading -976.92% off suggested target high and -669.23% from its likely low.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Better Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares are -59.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.01% against 11.90%.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Better Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Better Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 64.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.80% of the shares at 50.85% float percentage. In total, 17.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Farallon Capital Management Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 5.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sectoral Asset Management, Inc. with 0.88 million shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.74 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 0.75 million.