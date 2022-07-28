Should You Expect Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) To Recover From Its 36.71% Gain From Highs?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.88, putting it -82.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $147.67M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside in the latest session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 1.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.73%, and 1.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.15%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 2.07 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castor Maritime Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.79% of the shares at 2.79% float percentage. In total, 2.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.0 million shares, or about 1.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.42 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 49703.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82506.0