Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Have Dipped -54.60% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 2.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.83, to imply an increase of 2.64% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $98.27, putting it -174.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.09. The company has a valuation of $9.13B, with an average of 6.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a 2.64% upside in the latest session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.24 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.40%, and -13.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.60%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 17.21 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are -56.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.17% against 27.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.50% this quarter before jumping 118.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 479.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.03 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.69 million and $456.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,306.50% before jumping 562.50% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out on July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 13.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.93% of the shares at 88.09% float percentage. In total, 75.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.89 million shares (or 11.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.36 million shares, or about 9.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $844.77 million.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 12.27 million shares. This is just over 4.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $443.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.61 million, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about 420.02 million.