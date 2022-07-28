QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -86.40% YTD Loss?

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.35, to imply an increase of 37.78% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The QTEK share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -672.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $69.61M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 167.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QTEK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

After registering a 37.78% upside in the last session, QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 37.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.38%, and -14.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.40%. Short interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 80.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTEK has been trading -418.52% off suggested target high and -418.52% from its likely low.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing QualTek Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) shares are -86.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.49% against 22.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $137.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $173.64 million.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QualTek Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders

QualTek Services Inc. insiders hold 13.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.34% of the shares at 96.85% float percentage. In total, 83.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ACT Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 1.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millrace Asset Group, Inc. with 0.3 million shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.95 million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 5.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22514.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 79699.0.