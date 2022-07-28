Pagaya Technologies Ltd. At $21.97: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares stood at 42.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.97, to imply an increase of 31.24% or $5.23 in intraday trading. The PGY share’s 52-week high remains $21.56, putting it 1.87% up since that peak but still an impressive 88.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.42. The company has a valuation of $6.82B, with an average of 22.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

After registering a 31.24% upside in the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.94 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 31.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 254.35%, and 280.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.25%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.