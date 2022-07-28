Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The QD share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -86.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $348.88M, with an average of 16.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside in the last session, Qudian Inc. (QD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4610 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.00%, and 3.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.73%. Short interest in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 3.36 days time to cover.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.40% this quarter before falling -23.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $44.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.46 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -36.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.33% annually.

QD Dividends

Qudian Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Qudian Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Qudian Inc. insiders hold 6.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.61% of the shares at 24.23% float percentage. In total, 22.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.18 million shares (or 3.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. with 5.47 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.3 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Qudian Inc. (QD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 0.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.38 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.