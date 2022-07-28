JAKKS Pacific Inc. At $23.00: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.00, to imply an increase of 34.66% or $5.92 in intraday trading. The JAKK share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it 23.96% up since that peak but still an impressive 67.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.50. The company has a valuation of $156.79M, with an average of 87190.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 68.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JAKK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.24.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) trade information

After registering a 34.66% upside in the latest session, JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.25 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 34.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.32%, and 30.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.11%. Short interest in JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.33, implying a decrease of -13.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAKK has been trading -21.74% off suggested target high and 39.13% from its likely low.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JAKKS Pacific Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) shares are 114.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.72% against -3.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.80% this quarter before jumping 357.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $254.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $175.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $258.97 million and $187.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.80% before dropping -6.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 77.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

JAKK Dividends

JAKKS Pacific Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JAKKS Pacific Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Major holders

JAKKS Pacific Inc. insiders hold 27.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.79% of the shares at 62.78% float percentage. In total, 45.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Benefit Street Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.48 million shares (or 15.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Huber Capital Management Llc with 0.27 million shares, or about 2.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.23 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pace Select Advisors Tr-Pace Small/Medium Co Value Equity Investments as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 2.88 million.