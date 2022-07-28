Is Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Poised For Further Gains At A 13.79% Distance From The Low?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s traded shares stood at 2.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GFAI share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -2486.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $6.15M, with an average of 6.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GFAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the last session, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3750 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.45%, and -41.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.14%. Short interest in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.43, implying an increase of 88.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.43 and $2.43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFAI has been trading -737.93% off suggested target high and -737.93% from its likely low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guardforce AI Co. Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) shares are -68.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -110.00% against 6.30%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardforce AI Co. Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Guardforce AI Co. Limited insiders hold 37.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.38% of the shares at 0.60% float percentage. In total, 0.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 2.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.