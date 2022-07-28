Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Plunged -28.56% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.60, to imply a decrease of -22.65% or -$3.11 in intraday trading. The HAYW share’s 52-week high remains $28.65, putting it -170.28% down since that peak but still an impressive -22.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.96. The company has a valuation of $3.15B, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HAYW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

After registering a -22.65% downside in the latest session, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.87 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -22.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.36%, and -10.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.73%. Short interest in Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw shorts transact 13.14 million shares and set a 9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.95, implying an increase of 40.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAYW has been trading -116.98% off suggested target high and -41.51% from its likely low.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hayward Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) shares are -28.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.54% against 19.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.90% this quarter before jumping 11.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $418.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $371.76 million.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hayward Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Hayward Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.97% of the shares at 105.94% float percentage. In total, 101.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CCMP Capital GP, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 64.76 million shares (or 28.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $697.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 35.39 million shares, or about 15.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $381.34 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 5.86 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 35.83 million.