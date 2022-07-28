Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply a decrease of -4.14% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $4.58, putting it -163.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $492.75M, with an average of 2.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a -4.14% downside in the latest session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9400 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -4.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.50%, and -12.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.70%. Short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 9.04 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -72.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $107.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.18 million.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders hold 1.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.97% of the shares at 36.61% float percentage. In total, 35.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.44 million shares (or 5.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 6.59 million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.79 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.88 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 3.28 million.