Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Drops -229.43% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.96, to imply an increase of 19.48% or $1.95 in intraday trading. The FLNC share’s 52-week high remains $39.40, putting it -229.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.96. The company has a valuation of $1.88B, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FLNC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

After registering a 19.48% upside in the latest session, Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.47 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 19.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.41%, and 9.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.85%. Short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) saw shorts transact 5.52 million shares and set a 4.23 days time to cover.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fluence Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are -51.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -149.15% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $227.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $357.32 million.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fluence Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.48% of the shares at 111.80% float percentage. In total, 111.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.53 million shares (or 10.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 2.74 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $32.63 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 13.67 million.