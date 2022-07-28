Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.17, to imply an increase of 5.70% or $1.79 in intraday trading. The FATE share’s 52-week high remains $97.43, putting it -193.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.10. The company has a valuation of $3.44B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FATE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.83.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

After registering a 5.70% upside in the last session, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.84 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 5.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.62%, and 26.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.31%. Short interest in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) saw shorts transact 16.55 million shares and set a 14.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.15, implying an increase of 58.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FATE has been trading -306.99% off suggested target high and 15.59% from its likely low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fate Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares are -16.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.45% against 1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.10% this quarter before falling -91.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $12.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.09 million.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Fate Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.75% of the shares at 103.16% float percentage. In total, 101.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.96 million shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $758.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 10.99 million shares, or about 11.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $426.01 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.16 million shares. This is just over 6.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $212.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.59 million, or 4.75% of the shares, all valued at about 158.69 million.