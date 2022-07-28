Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Down -92.88% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s traded shares stood at 123.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 16.59% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The DAVE share’s 52-week high remains $15.35, putting it -2002.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $303.99M, with an average of 16.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Dave Inc. (DAVE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) trade information

After registering a 16.59% upside in the last session, Dave Inc. (DAVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9700 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 16.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and -15.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.88%. Short interest in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) saw shorts transact 5.7 million shares and set a 7.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.65, implying a decrease of -12.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.65 and $0.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAVE has been trading 10.96% off suggested target high and 10.96% from its likely low.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dave Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares are -91.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -45.00% against 12.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $42.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.35 million.

DAVE Dividends

Dave Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dave Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s Major holders

Dave Inc. insiders hold 41.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.55% of the shares at 21.57% float percentage. In total, 12.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Corbin Capital Partners, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.23 million shares (or 1.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.3 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $16.48 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dave Inc. (DAVE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 million.