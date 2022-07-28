Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Plunging -24.84% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.07, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The DDOG share’s 52-week high remains $199.68, putting it -114.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.12. The company has a valuation of $31.98B, with an average of 4.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Datadog Inc. (DDOG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DDOG a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the latest session, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.21 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.76%, and -10.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.19%. Short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw shorts transact 10.55 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $152.00, implying an increase of 38.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $104.00 and $223.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DDOG has been trading -139.6% off suggested target high and -11.74% from its likely low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Datadog Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are -24.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $377.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $407.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $233.55 million and $270.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.50% before jumping 50.80% in the following quarter.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Datadog Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders hold 9.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.26% of the shares at 84.24% float percentage. In total, 76.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.17 million shares (or 7.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 16.71 million shares, or about 5.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.98 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.94 million shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.52 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 983.95 million.