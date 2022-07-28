Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Up 22.67% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -69.23% – Here’s What To Do Now

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s traded shares stood at 3.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, to imply an increase of 10.26% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The CELZ share’s 52-week high remains $17.48, putting it -2230.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.58. The company has a valuation of $6.75M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 770.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

After registering a 10.26% upside in the latest session, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7550 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 10.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.56%, and -1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.23%. Short interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 92.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELZ has been trading -1233.33% off suggested target high and -1233.33% from its likely low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 388.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110k.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.55% of the shares at 9.82% float percentage. In total, 9.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sassicaia Capital Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31200.0 shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23396.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25169.0 shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18874.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 25169.0 shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18874.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24240.0, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 18177.0.