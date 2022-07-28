Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares stood at 18.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.83, to imply an increase of 11.15% or $5.9 in intraday trading. The COIN share’s 52-week high remains $368.90, putting it -527.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.83. The company has a valuation of $13.64B, with an average of 17.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

After registering a 11.15% upside in the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.62 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 11.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.84%, and 5.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.69%. Short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) saw shorts transact 9.52 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coinbase Global Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are -68.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -158.34% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -97.70% this quarter before falling -101.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -26.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.33 billion.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coinbase Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders hold 1.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.60% of the shares at 47.47% float percentage. In total, 46.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.74 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 6.98 million shares, or about 4.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.33 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.75 million shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $946.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.66 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 699.06 million.