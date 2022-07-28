Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Stock?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 9.48% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ALLR share’s 52-week high remains $18.20, putting it -1333.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $11.79M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

After registering a 9.48% upside in the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 9.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.41%, and -28.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.76%. Short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 84.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLR has been trading -529.92% off suggested target high and -529.92% from its likely low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allarity Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 25.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.91% of the shares at 2.55% float percentage. In total, 1.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25917.0 shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citigroup Inc. with 10076.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $20555.0.