Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Up Almost 3.26% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s traded shares stood at 2.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $73.21, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$1.28 in intraday trading. The BBY share’s 52-week high remains $141.97, putting it -93.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.29. The company has a valuation of $17.08B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give BBY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.7.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the latest session, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 80.08 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.65%, and 3.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.68%. Short interest in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw shorts transact 12.03 million shares and set a 3.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.05, implying an increase of 10.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBY has been trading -50.25% off suggested target high and 11.21% from its likely low.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Best Buy Co. Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) shares are -24.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.49% against -1.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.00% this quarter before falling -13.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $10.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.01 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 44.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.70% annually.

BBY Dividends

Best Buy Co. Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Best Buy Co. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.52, with the share yield ticking at 4.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)’s Major holders

Best Buy Co. Inc. insiders hold 10.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.91% of the shares at 92.96% float percentage. In total, 82.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.39 million shares (or 11.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.4 million shares, or about 9.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.58 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.24 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $460.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.92 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 363.27 million.