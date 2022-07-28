Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Shares Fall By -10.96 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.68, to imply an increase of 9.84% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The BKKT share’s 52-week high remains $50.80, putting it -1795.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.98. The company has a valuation of $772.51M, with an average of 2.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKKT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

After registering a 9.84% upside in the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.01 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 9.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.96%, and 13.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.51%. Short interest in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw shorts transact 9.51 million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 10.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKKT has been trading -11.94% off suggested target high and -11.94% from its likely low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.5 million.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bakkt Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc. insiders hold 22.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.31% of the shares at 36.62% float percentage. In total, 28.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.29 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.98 million.

We also have Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.57 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 8.72 million.