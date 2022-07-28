AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Have Declined -54.57% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares stood at 6.91 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply a decrease of -18.64% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The AMTD share’s 52-week high remains $7.91, putting it -449.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $266.92M, with an average of 3.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.43K shares over the past 3 months.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

After registering a -18.64% downside in the last session, AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6400 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -18.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.57%, and 22.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.57%. Short interest in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) saw shorts transact 26610.0 shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.90, implying an increase of 97.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69.90 and $69.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTD has been trading -4754.17% off suggested target high and -4754.17% from its likely low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMTD IDEA Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD IDEA Group insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.29% of the shares at 3.29% float percentage. In total, 3.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 1.16 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.68 million.