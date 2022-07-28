After Plunging -89.17% During Past Week, Is McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Still A Buy?

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -2.31% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MUX share’s 52-week high remains $12.70, putting it -3427.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $173.28M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 289.87K shares over the past 3 months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

After registering a -2.31% downside in the last session, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.5490 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -89.17%, and -92.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -95.94%. Short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw shorts transact 7.27 million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.23, implying an increase of 70.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUX has been trading -316.67% off suggested target high and -177.78% from its likely low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McEwen Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are -96.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -8.33% against 15.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McEwen Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders hold 17.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.09% of the shares at 31.67% float percentage. In total, 26.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.46 million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 10.28 million shares, or about 2.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.11 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 18.54 million shares. This is just over 3.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.13 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 7.78 million.