A Look At Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The KPLT share’s 52-week high remains $9.85, putting it -635.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $136.58M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 571.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

After registering a -2.19% downside in the latest session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.73%, and 4.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.35%. Short interest in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw shorts transact 7.24 million shares and set a 12.01 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 46.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KPLT has been trading -198.51% off suggested target high and 25.37% from its likely low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Katapult Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares are -41.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,600.00% against 12.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $67.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $77.47 million and $39.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.20% before jumping 69.80% in the following quarter.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Katapult Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Katapult Holdings Inc. insiders hold 38.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.65% of the shares at 48.06% float percentage. In total, 29.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 5.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Iridian Asset Management LLC with 4.0 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.52 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 2.64 million.