10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Has Decreased By -78.63 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.41, to imply an increase of 6.93% or $2.49 in intraday trading. The TXG share’s 52-week high remains $191.15, putting it -397.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.30. The company has a valuation of $4.55B, with an average of 2.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TXG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

After registering a 6.93% upside in the last session, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.44 this Wednesday, 07/27/22, jumping 6.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.85%, and -21.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.21%. Short interest in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw shorts transact 5.44 million shares and set a 4.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.25, implying an increase of 49.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TXG has been trading -199.4% off suggested target high and 8.88% from its likely low.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 10x Genomics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares are -57.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -130.19% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -240.00% this quarter before falling -26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $127.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.54 million.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 10x Genomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

10x Genomics Inc. insiders hold 2.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.87% of the shares at 101.35% float percentage. In total, 98.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.16 million shares (or 9.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $696.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.02 million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 2.68 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $218.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 195.82 million.