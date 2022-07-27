Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS): Don’t Ditch ZWS Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.93 changed hands at -$3.69 or -11.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.00B. ZWS’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.16% off its 52-week high of $38.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.90, which suggests the last value was 7.27% up since then. When we look at Zurn Water Solutions Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) trade information

Instantly ZWS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 32.86 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -11.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.13%, with the 5-day performance at 4.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is 17.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zurn Water Solutions Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.04% over the past 6 months, a 45.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation will fall -48.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -47.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $279.34 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Zurn Water Solutions Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $264.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $568.3 million and $557.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Zurn Water Solutions Corporation earnings to increase by 39.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.80% per year.

ZWS Dividends

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26. The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of Zurn Water Solutions Corporation shares while 105.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.83%. There are 105.21% institutions holding the Zurn Water Solutions Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.55% of the shares, roughly 10.77 million ZWS shares worth $391.98 million.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.88 million shares estimated at $177.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $177.58 million.