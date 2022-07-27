Why Should You Invest In Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.68 changing hands around $0.71 or 10.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $616.35M. VIST’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.99% off its 52-week high of $10.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.05, which suggests the last value was 47.27% up since then. When we look at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.39K.

Analysts gave the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VIST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Instantly VIST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.87 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 10.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.77%, with the 5-day performance at 12.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is -2.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VIST’s forecast low is $11.50 with $18.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.28% over the past 6 months, a 209.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 980.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.30% up from the last financial year.

The 2022 estimates are for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 225.90%.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.20% of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 26.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.76%. There are 26.61% institutions holding the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.72% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million VIST shares worth $24.8 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.84% or 2.45 million shares worth $18.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.86 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 60242.0 shares worth around $0.46 million.