Why Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 8.2 million Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $90.24 changed hands at -$4.33 or -4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $135.18B. RTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.49% off its 52-week high of $106.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $79.00, which suggests the last value was 12.46% up since then. When we look at Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) trade information

Instantly RTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 95.71 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.86%, with the 5-day performance at -3.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is -4.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Raytheon Technologies Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.41% over the past 6 months, a 11.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Raytheon Technologies Corporation will rise 9.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16.62 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $17.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.84 billion and $16.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings to increase by 212.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.20% per year.

RTX Dividends

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares while 80.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.75%. There are 80.65% institutions holding the Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.15% of the shares, roughly 136.14 million RTX shares worth $11.72 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.97% or 118.46 million shares worth $10.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 42.53 million shares estimated at $3.66 billion under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 31.7 million shares worth around $2.73 billion.