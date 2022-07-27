Why Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.01 changing hands around $0.63 or 1.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.03B. JCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -60.3% off its 52-week high of $81.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.52, which suggests the last value was 10.76% up since then. When we look at Johnson Controls International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06 million.

Analysts gave the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended JCI as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Johnson Controls International plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.82.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Instantly JCI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.37 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 1.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.04%, with the 5-day performance at 3.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is 2.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.61% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JCI’s forecast low is $50.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Johnson Controls International plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.73% over the past 6 months, a 12.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Johnson Controls International plc will rise 13.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.44 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Johnson Controls International plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.53 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Johnson Controls International plc earnings to increase by 150.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.91% per year.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 2.78% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.78% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Johnson Controls International plc shares while 96.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.97%. There are 96.78% institutions holding the Johnson Controls International plc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 61.18 million JCI shares worth $4.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.54% or 59.43 million shares worth $3.9 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 32.58 million shares estimated at $2.65 billion under it, the former controlled 4.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 20.02 million shares worth around $1.63 billion.