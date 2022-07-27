What Is The Performance Outlook For Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $22.62 changed hands at -$0.53 or -2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.53B. GLNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.66% off its 52-week high of $27.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.01, which suggests the last value was 55.75% up since then. When we look at Golar LNG Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Analysts gave the Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GLNG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.88 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLNG’s forecast low is $10.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golar LNG Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 76.72% over the past 6 months, a -44.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golar LNG Limited will rise 450.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -90.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.14 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Golar LNG Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $97.36 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Golar LNG Limited earnings to decrease by -41.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.15% of Golar LNG Limited shares while 74.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.55%. There are 74.27% institutions holding the Golar LNG Limited stock share, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.85% of the shares, roughly 11.75 million GLNG shares worth $145.55 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 6.8 million shares worth $84.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $33.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $30.97 million.