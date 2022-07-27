VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 6.27 million VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.75 changed hands at $0.79 or 8.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.92B. VZIO’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.38% off its 52-week high of $26.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.47, which suggests the last value was 33.64% up since then. When we look at VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 799.12K.

Analysts gave the VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VZIO as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.00 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 8.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.82%, with the 5-day performance at 25.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is 17.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VZIO’s forecast low is $9.50 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -176.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.56% for it to hit the projected low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VIZIO Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.00% over the past 6 months, a 113.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VIZIO Holding Corp. will rise 87.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 130.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $450.47 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that VIZIO Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $553.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $390.02 million and $588.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for VIZIO Holding Corp. earnings to decrease by -151.40%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.91% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares while 18.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.17%. There are 18.15% institutions holding the VIZIO Holding Corp. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 4.84 million VZIO shares worth $93.99 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.18% or 4.84 million shares worth $93.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. With 3.29 million shares estimated at $47.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $18.64 million.