TechnipFMC plc’s (NYSE: FTI) Stock Could Appreciate By -117.73%

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.43 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.83B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.97% off its 52-week high of $9.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 14.93% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.78 million.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.63 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 0.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -24.42% for it to hit the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.09% over the past 6 months, a 148.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.73 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to increase by 102.40%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 94.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.85%. There are 94.60% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.32% of the shares, roughly 51.19 million FTI shares worth $303.05 million.

Pzena Investment Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 27.29 million shares worth $211.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 23.01 million shares estimated at $136.22 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 3.43% of the shares, roughly 15.49 million shares worth around $106.13 million.