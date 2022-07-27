Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Why Is Stock So Good? – Marketing Sentinel
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 2.75 million Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s per share price at $103.97 changed hands at -$6.45 or -5.84% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.74B. SPOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.93% off its 52-week high of $305.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.03, which suggests the last value was 14.37% up since then. When we look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SPOT as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spotify Technology S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

Instantly SPOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 116.36 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -5.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.57%, with the 5-day performance at -4.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is -2.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SPOT’s forecast low is $87.50 with $224.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spotify Technology S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.29% over the past 6 months, a 36.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spotify Technology S.A. will fall -186.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.96 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Spotify Technology S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.68 billion and $2.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Spotify Technology S.A. earnings to increase by 94.30%.

SPOT Dividends

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 26 and May 02.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.31% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares while 58.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.89%. There are 58.80% institutions holding the Spotify Technology S.A. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.96% of the shares, roughly 23.23 million SPOT shares worth $3.51 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.98% or 16.1 million shares worth $3.77 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 6.63 million shares estimated at $1.04 billion under it, the former controlled 3.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 3.14 million shares worth around $490.49 million.

