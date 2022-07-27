Should You Invest In Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 4.92 million Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s per share price at $28.07 changed hands at -$0.35 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.27B. JNPR’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.87% off its 52-week high of $38.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.12, which suggests the last value was 6.95% up since then. When we look at Juniper Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended JNPR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.37 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.39%, with the 5-day performance at -3.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is -3.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JNPR’s forecast low is $26.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Juniper Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.07% over the past 6 months, a 12.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Juniper Networks Inc. will rise 4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Juniper Networks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.3 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.17 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Juniper Networks Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.86% per year.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 2.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares while 92.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.62%. There are 92.39% institutions holding the Juniper Networks Inc. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.75% of the shares, roughly 44.43 million JNPR shares worth $1.59 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.56% or 37.35 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 28.8 million shares estimated at $1.03 billion under it, the former controlled 8.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 9.25 million shares worth around $330.45 million.