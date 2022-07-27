Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI).

In the latest trading session, 4.45 million Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.81M. RELI’s current price is a discount, trading about -918.45% off its 52-week high of $10.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 5.83% up since then. When we look at Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.88K.

Analysts gave the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RELI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3500 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.01%, with the 5-day performance at -6.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is -58.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RELI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -579.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -579.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.43 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Reliance Global Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Reliance Global Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -137.50%.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.40% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares while 18.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.40%. There are 18.09% institutions holding the Reliance Global Group Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.78% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million RELI shares worth $8.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 0.34 million shares worth $2.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $1.17 million under it, the former controlled 1.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $1.03 million.