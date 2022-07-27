Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE: PZN): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.49 million Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.39 changing hands around $2.95 or 45.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $476.62M. PZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.17% off its 52-week high of $11.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.07, which suggests the last value was 35.36% up since then. When we look at Pzena Investment Management Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.41K.

Analysts gave the Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PZN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pzena Investment Management Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) trade information

Instantly PZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 9.49 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 45.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.61%, with the 5-day performance at -7.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) is -6.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PZN’s forecast low is $9.50 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Pzena Investment Management Inc earnings to increase by 93.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.00% per year.

PZN Dividends

Pzena Investment Management Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22. The 1.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.42% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares while 64.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.21%. There are 64.24% institutions holding the Pzena Investment Management Inc stock share, with Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.34% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million PZN shares worth $18.19 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.70% or 0.96 million shares worth $7.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $4.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $3.75 million.