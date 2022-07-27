Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.70 changed hands at -$0.79 or -6.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.99B. PLTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.41% off its 52-week high of $30.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.57, which suggests the last value was 1.11% up since then. When we look at Playtika Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLTK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Playtika Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Instantly PLTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.30 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -6.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.33%, with the 5-day performance at -7.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is -19.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTK’s forecast low is $15.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -199.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Playtika Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.19% over the past 6 months, a -8.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $683.16 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Playtika Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $687.66 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Playtika Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 215.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.54% per year.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.21% of Playtika Holding Corp. shares while 21.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 126.86%. There are 21.30% institutions holding the Playtika Holding Corp. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 9.69 million PLTK shares worth $167.52 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 8.92 million shares worth $154.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Amcap Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 4.22 million shares estimated at $86.9 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.77% of the shares, roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $54.79 million.