Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $53.84 changed hands at -$1.23 or -2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.88B. LOGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -107.49% off its 52-week high of $111.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.70, which suggests the last value was 7.69% up since then. When we look at Logitech International S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Analysts gave the Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LOGI as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Logitech International S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) trade information

Instantly LOGI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 57.25 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 subtracted -2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is -1.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LOGI’s forecast low is $45.00 with $111.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Logitech International S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.03% over the past 6 months, a -0.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Logitech International S.A. will fall -41.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.27 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Logitech International S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.48 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Logitech International S.A. earnings to decrease by -31.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.60% per year.

LOGI Dividends

Logitech International S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.97. It is important to note, however, that the 1.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Logitech International S.A. shares while 61.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.98%. There are 61.59% institutions holding the Logitech International S.A. stock share, with Credit Suisse AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.18% of the shares, roughly 7.24 million LOGI shares worth $597.31 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 5.22 million shares worth $430.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 3.85 million shares estimated at $287.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $160.67 million.