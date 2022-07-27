Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.52 changing hands around $0.08 or 19.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.50M. LCFY’s current price is a discount, trading about -765.38% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at Locafy Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.65K.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) trade information

Instantly LCFY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6400 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 19.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.83%, with the 5-day performance at 7.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) is -15.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.16 days.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Locafy Limited earnings to increase by 57.10%.

LCFY Dividends

Locafy Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.94% of Locafy Limited shares while 0.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%.