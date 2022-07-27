Let’s Talk About YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.31 million YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $3.20 changed hands at $0.06 or 1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33B. YPF’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.12% off its 52-week high of $5.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 11.88% up since then. When we look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 6 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YPF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.27 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.23%, with the 5-day performance at 4.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is -0.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.16, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YPF’s forecast low is $2.50 with $22.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -599.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.88% for it to hit the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the YPF Sociedad Anonima share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.12% over the past 6 months, a 1,620.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for YPF Sociedad Anonima will rise 750.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that YPF Sociedad Anonima’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.65 billion and $3.35 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings to increase by 100.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.39% per year.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares while 50.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.16%. There are 50.16% institutions holding the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 6.92 million YPF shares worth $26.43 million.

Marshall Wace LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 6.92 million shares worth $26.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Hartford International Value Fund and Hartford International Value Fund. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $2.32 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford International Value Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $2.32 million.