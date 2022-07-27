Letâ€™s Talk About Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)â€™s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.62. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $155.40 changing hands around $4.36 or 2.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.46B. MARâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -26.06% off its 52-week high of $195.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $127.58, which suggests the last value was 17.9% up since then. When we look at Marriott International Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the Marriott International Inc. (MAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended MAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marriott International Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Instantly MAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 158.07 on Tuesday, 07/26/22 added 2.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is 8.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $172.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.14% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MARâ€™s forecast low is $150.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -35.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marriott International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -3.02% over the past 6 months, a 90.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marriott International Inc. will rise 94.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.97 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Marriott International Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.09 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Marriott International Inc. earnings to increase by 507.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.75% per year.

MAR Dividends

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21. The 0.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.64% of Marriott International Inc. shares while 63.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.09%. There are 63.53% institutions holding the Marriott International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 20.96 million MAR shares worth $3.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.88% or 15.96 million shares worth $2.8 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.87 million shares estimated at $1.3 billion under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $957.34 million.